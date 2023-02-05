UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 71,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 71,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 71,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.07 feet and was 92.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs while outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.20 feet, which was 80.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively. `The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 36,600, 38,200, 32,100 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

