Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6, Diplomatic Enclave, Iqbal Town, Alipore, G-8/1, Khanna East, F-10/4, G-10 Center, AIOU, I-10/4, G-13/2-1, SEHS, T&T, Kaldana, Kotli Sattian, Gharidal, Balawara, Bari Imam, Anguri, NCP, Mengyal, Shahpur, Shahdara, Khayaban Iqbal , Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Mandala, Athal, Mangt, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kaho. II, Golf City Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, B-Block, Muzamal Town, Khanna-II, Tariq Shaheed, Zafarul Haq, Arya Mohalla, Fowara Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Jannah Road, Pirwadhai, Ahsanabad, Bani, Tench Bhatta, Railway Colony, Captain Aamir, F-17/1&2, Chakra, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road, Jehangir Road, Rahmatabad-I,Car Chowk,Morah Nagyal, Murree Baruree,Lalazar, Khasala, Chakri,Gulshan Saeed,Chongi No.

22, Sagri, DHA Homes,Redco,Nad,Klar Syedan, Ghazan Khan, Nara Mattoor, Mandara, Industrial, Bahrkalial, Syed Kasran, Bhal, Park View, Pindibor, FF Hospital, Morgah, Defense Road, Askari.I4, Hamayun Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Salargah, Bohi Ghar. , Bahlot, Bin Bola, Paswal, Pur Miana, Garhi Afghana, Islampura, Ghorghashti, Shadi Kha. N, Sarka, Attock Cantt., Mansar, Attock Rural, Darya Sharif, Gharibwal, Mianwala, Qutbal, Hanjara, Kamrial, Galial, Gagan, Haru, Ghori Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Line Park, Jamalwal, Miani, Islamia Chowk. , Jund Awan, Dhadyal Rural, Khanpur, Chakral, Dalwal, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Bilksar, Lawah, Medina Town, Dhokpathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Drot, Mayal, Vanhar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, Jakar, City Housing, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madukalis, Hasnot, Khali Kholian, Jinnah. 4 City, Mankiala, City Suhawah, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar Sharif, Dora Badhal, Smoot Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Downtown, WTC, Jatla.2, Chachian, City. 4 & 5 Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM Nad, Hajiabad Fedra and surrounding areas.