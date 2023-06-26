Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G.H.Q, D.C.I, S.P.D, F-11/4, F-11/3 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Pind Hoan, I-14/3, Noon, I-16, HPT (Radio Pak), Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Garmala, Puran, Khore, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Shah Safir Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral, Sarkal Feeders and surrounding areas.