Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 0200 pm Islamabad Circle, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Pir Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH, Upper Topa, Patriata , TDCP Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00Noon, Islamabad Circle, Highway, Zia Masjid, Service Road East, Iqbal Town Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Haskol, Paryal , Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, Sparko Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Badhana, Fazahia, Azizabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Doulata, Adi, Dera Muslim, CS Shah, Basharat, Tharpal Feeder, Attock Circle, Maniawala, Taxila-I & II, Sher Shah Suri, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Pakhwal, Jakhar, F-9 Chak Daulat, Samot, Islampura, Kangar , Scheme-I Feeders, From 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park-1, car Chowk, Morgah, Foji Foundation, Mahbub Shaheed Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 04:00 PM GSO Circle, City-II, Cheruhi feeders and surrounding areas.