Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on has issued a power suspension programme for today for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Bani Gala, Imran Khan, Supermarket, Zia Masjid, Karur, PHA Flats, ISI, Lohi Bhir, Coral, UC Road, New Aziz Chowk , G-10/4, GOR, I-10/1, Old United, Old Exchange, G-14/4, Kalingar, Shahpur, Kaldana, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Balawara, Kotli Sattian, Mengyal, Suhadran Rd. Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Syedpur Road, Malikabad, T&T, Effendi Colony, Sadiqabad, Faizabad, Cricket Stadium, Muzmal Town, Noora Road, Service Road, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Fuwara Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Janah Road. ,Westridge,Amin Town,Eidgah,Azizabad,Race Course,Officer Colony, Nogzi, Fazahia.1&II,Top City,F-17/1&2,Noon,FOECHS,BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II , Adam G Road, Rahmatabad.II, Medina Town.I, Mehboob Shaheed, MSF, KH Road, Shahpur, Kohala, Qureshiabad, Chongi No. 22, Sagari, Lahtrar. II, Saip Abrar, Ghazan Khan. , Mandra, Pind Jatla, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, CB Khan.II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Jarrar Comp, Lab. 1 & 2, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Margalla, Nawababad, Museum, Nisar Shaheed, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, New City Blvd Ak.

I, A, N&G, New City Arcade, Colonel Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Ghorghashti, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Akhori, Qaziabad, Aminabad, Hazro, Chhabwal, Miunwala, Azeem Shaheed, Murt, Maqsood Shaheed, Mara. Sharif, Kamrial, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gagan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariyala, Line Park, Jamal Wall, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Dhadyal Rural, Sehigallahabad, Bhikri, CS Shah, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Pipli. , Kogh Gula, Kot Shera, Murt, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Multan Khard, Tuman Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dina 3 Rohtas. , Chamala, Dinah.1, Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Dinah City, Scheme.1, Main Bazaar, Kantrela, Mill Awan, Kangar Thatti Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, NewG-9/1, New F-9 Park, New G-9 Markaz, New G-9/2 &3, New Karachi Company, New G-10/3, New Aziz Chowk, G-10/4, Muslim Town, Malhwali Old, Sunny, City, Toot Oil, Kharpa, Ahmad Dal, Dharnal. , Khore, Mahfouz Shaheed, Kamrial, Galial, Gharibwal, Pindi Gheap, Neeka Kalan, New City, Kharpa, Toot Oil Field, Malhwali, Sony Feeders, From 08:00 am to 05:00 pm, Nad, Hajiabad, Westridge Feeders and surrounding areas.