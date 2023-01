Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6/3, F-6/2, Wahidabad, Burma, Karpa, Scheme II, Medina Market, G-10/3, H- 8/2, I-10/2, Mira Jafar, Dargah, Bhara Kaho, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Patriata, Anguri Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, Sixth Road, E Block, National Market , Affendi Colony, Sadiqabad, A Block, Shukrial, Al Noor Colony, Service Road, Dhok Hakmdad, City, Major Masood, Iqbal Road, Ali Market, Sardar Bagh, People Colony, Peshawar Road, Multabad, Ameer Hamza Colony, Azharabad , Zircon Heights, Seham, Range Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Makkah Chowk, Media Town. II, Morgah, Jhanda, Major Riaz, Shahpur, 502 Workshop, Padial, UC Lakhan, Japan Road, Lahtrar.1, SEP Abrar, Nara Matur, Hamid Jhangi, LTC, Mandra.II, PAECHS, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, Mahota, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Sher Shah Suri, Ghazi Kohli, Dharek, Sangjani, Sarai Kharboza, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Ahmed Nagar, Colonel Sher Khan, Brahma, Maskinabad, Shamsabad, Dhok Fateh, Gondal, Teen Mela, Musa, Kharpa, Chaji Mar, Kasran, Jhang, b Inder, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Ara Bazar, Megan, Khairpur, Sarpak, Adi, Daulatala, Dhadial City, Mulhal Mughlan, Al Qadir Mill, Sarkal, Basharat, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagar.

Pur, Dhalla, Dharnal, Sukhu, Tallagung City, Akwal, Bilalabad, Badhal, Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspur, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Mashin Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat. , Mohammad Riaz Shaheed, Deena. 1 Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Mumtaz Shaheed, Matwa, Jermot, Mill Awan, Galiana, Kangar Thatti Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Khanh Dak, Burma, Tramri Chowk. , Sohdran Road, ISI, Bahria Enclave, Al Noor Colony, Wahidabad, Masryal Road, Lahtrar Road, Nika Kalan, Pindi Gheep, Gharibwal, Muslim Town, City, Toot Oil, Kharpa Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Nad, Hajiabad Feeders and surrounding areas.