Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up a new sub-division, Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi to facilitate prompt redressal of customer complaints besides ensuring the provision of the best services to them

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that owing to the increase in the number of customers, Gangal Sub-Division has been divided into Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi. Dhok Raja Muhammad Khan, Fazal Town-2, Dhok Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Nazirabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, New Gulzar-e-Quaid, Faisal Colony, Railway Scheme No. 9, Railway View Housing Society, Dhok Kamal Deen, Wazir Town, Jabr Town, Airport Employee Co-operative Society Sector 1, 2, 3 & 4, Judicial Colony are part of new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi.

Due to the establishment of a new sub-division, the electricity reference numbers of the consumers have also changed and if the electricity consumer does not receive the electricity bill, they can check the new number by visiting the IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.

Moreover, electricity bills can be obtained from the concerned SDO office, revenue office or the nearest customer service centre of IESCO.

