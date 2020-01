Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday notified a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday notified a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Chaklala, Murree Brewery, RCCI Express,NPF-II, Sandal, Sohawa, Mal Awan, Thakra, islam Pura, Miani, Misrial Road, Gulistan Cly, Mruuee Brewery, Topi Pump, Jail Park, National Park, NIH, Shahdra, Bhara Kahu, Bari Imam feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II, Dhurnal, Shamas Colony, Mehfooz Shaheed, Kohalla, Gharial, Kuldana, Pindi Point,Highway, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, CDA Treatment Plant, Fazaia feeder 09:00am to 04:00pm, G-11/1, F-10, Golra, F-11/1,G-11/2, F-9 Park, Golden Height, G-11/3, G-11/4, GHQ, Khudadad Heights, PHA (G-11/3) G-11 Markaz, Mang City, Kanchari, Patan Shair Khan, DG Khan Cement Factory feeder, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 132 KV Kahuta KRL will be fed from AEC Nilore Side thorugh (AEC-1-KHT-1) circuit.

Load management will be carried out if required, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Basharat, Katas, Dalwal, Hazro feeder, 12:30pm to 04:00pm, C.S.Shah, Dandot feeders09:00am to 02:30pm, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road(Newly) feeders and surrounding areas.