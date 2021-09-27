Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders regarding social media rules

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to consult with all stakeholders including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) regarding social media rules

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by various people against the notices of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and agency's powers.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Qasim Wadood informed the court that FIA had received 178,000 complaints and arrested a total of 1831 accused during last two years. The arrests were made on the charges of child pornography, hate speeches and other allegations.

The chief justice asked that why the SOPs prepared by FIA were not being implemented.

The protection of citizens' basic rights was the responsibility of this court, he observed.

Justice Minallah observed that the FIA had now adopted PPC instead of PECA Act. The practice of hate speeches was still continued on social media but no one was arrested on it.

The chief justice remarked that the social media was not only confined to the journalists, other people who have no platform to raise their voice also use it.

The court asked that when the consultation process with the other stakeholders would be completed. The bench instructed to complete the process till next date which was fixed for November 2, and adjourned the case.