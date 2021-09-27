UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks To Consult Stakeholders Regarding Social Media Rules

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:08 PM

Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders regarding social media rules

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to consult with all stakeholders including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) regarding social media rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to consult with all stakeholders including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) regarding social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by various people against the notices of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and agency's powers.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Qasim Wadood informed the court that FIA had received 178,000 complaints and arrested a total of 1831 accused during last two years. The arrests were made on the charges of child pornography, hate speeches and other allegations.

The chief justice asked that why the SOPs prepared by FIA were not being implemented.

The protection of citizens' basic rights was the responsibility of this court, he observed.

Justice Minallah observed that the FIA had now adopted PPC instead of PECA Act. The practice of hate speeches was still continued on social media but no one was arrested on it.

The chief justice remarked that the social media was not only confined to the journalists, other people who have no platform to raise their voice also use it.

The court asked that when the consultation process with the other stakeholders would be completed. The bench instructed to complete the process till next date which was fixed for November 2, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Social Media Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Federal Investigation Agency November Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.