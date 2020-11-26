UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Yousuf Mirza Bail Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:05 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a bail petition of Yousuf Mirza Baig in a NAB investigation pertaining to the illegal appointments and embezzlement in Pakistan Television

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a bail petition of Yousuf Mirza Baig in a NAB investigation pertaining to the illegal appointments and embezzlement in Pakistan Television.

The court disposed of the case after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told it that no arrest warrants had been issued against the petitioner's name.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minullah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the bail application of Yousuf Mirza Baig.

At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Barrister Rizwan said that the case was pending with the bureau and no arrest warrant was issued in this regard.

The petitioner's counsel Shahkhawar Advocate said that he will not object, if the NAB prosecutor give the same statement in written.

On this, the Chief Justice asked the NAB prosecutor whether it is necessary to arrest the petitioner, to which the NAB prosecutor said that an investigation is underway against the petitioner.

Justice Amir Farooq inquired as to what was pending against the petitioner to this the NAB official said that it was related to illegal appointments and embezzlement in state run tv channel.

He said that the bureau had received the complaint from human rights commission.

The bench remarked that the anti graft body could conduct investigation or inquiry against anybody but it must keep in view the basic human rights in light of the judgment of this court. After the statement of NAB, the court disposed off the case.

