Islamabad High Court extends accused bail in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of an accused Ghulam Qadir Murre till June 10, in fake accounts reference.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on bail petition of Murre in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer apprised the bench that his client could not arrive Islamabad from Karachi due to unavailability of flight in wake of coronavirus outbreak. He said that his client was in old age and not able to travel by road.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant one day exemption from hearing to Murree and also extend his bail period, to this, the bench accepted the request.