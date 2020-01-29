UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Puts On Notice Vawda In Disqualification Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) puts on notice Vawda in disqualification case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda and sought reply from him on a petition seeking disqualification of the federal minister for concealing his dual-nationality

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda and sought reply from him on a petition seeking disqualification of the federal minister for concealing his dual-nationality .IHC has also issued notices to the Election Commission and other respondents.IHC took up the case seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda upon concealing dual-nationality for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, petitioner took the plea that Faisal Vawda had submitted fake under-taking regarding dual-nationality in the Election Commission and the last date of submission of nomination papers was June 11.

According to the decision of the Supreme Court (SC), Vawda was to submit nomination form in the EC after leaving his dual-nationality.Petitioner prayed that court should disqualify him upon the basis of concealing his dual-nationality.Court while issuing notice to Faisal Vawda sought reply from him on Feb 24.Court has also issued notice to Vawda in plea seeking to stop him immediately from working as Federal Minister

