UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In Chairman NBP's Appointment Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:17 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in chairman NBP's appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Zubair Somro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Zubair Somro.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Syed Jahangir against the appointment of NBP's chairman.

The petitioner adopted the stance that rules had been violated in appointed of chairman NBP. He prayed the court to turn down the appointment notification for Somro. He also prayed the court to stop chairman NBP from performing his duties till the decision of the court.

The court served notices to respondents for comments and adjourned hearing for indefinite time.

Related Topics

Hearing National Bank Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From National Bank Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

35 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

50 minutes ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

8 minutes ago

Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge ..

8 minutes ago

Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir Univers ..

8 minutes ago

Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.