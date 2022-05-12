UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stops Registration Of FIRs Against PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to view the matter pertaining to the actions taken by the police against PTI leaders on the complaints regarding the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident and stopped it from registering cases

Chief Justice Athar Minallah clubbed the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shahbaz Gill and Qasim Suri.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah clubbed the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shahbaz Gill and Qasim Suri.

At the outset of hearing, Fawad said the religion card had never been used by any government. They did not want any unrest in the country.

The chief justice remarked that only political leaders could bring stability in the society. Leveling allegations relating to religion was very unfortunate.

The chief justice asked whether the PTI had trust in the court then it would proceed the matter.

He remarked that using religion for political gains was also a kind of blasphemy, and it had been done in the past.

The Deputy Attorney General said the PTI should have approached the Lahore High Court against the registration of a first information report (FIR). He also submitted the report of Islamabad Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which stated that no action had been taken in the context of Masjid-e-Nabvi incident by the FIA, however, local police had initiated investigations.

The chief justice noted that an incomplete copy of the FIR was submitted to the court, adding that the federal government should review such matters itself.

The court stopped Islamabad Police from registering more cases against PTI leaders and instructed the AGP to view the mater himself. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till May 26.

