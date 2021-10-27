UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Summons NAB Prosecutor General In Acquittal Plea Of Ex-secretary

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on November 30, for arguments in acquittal plea of ex-secretary water and power Ismail Qureshi in illegal appointment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on November 30, for arguments in acquittal plea of ex-secretary water and power Ismail Qureshi in illegal appointment reference.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed the summary for appointment of Dr. Basharat as consultant of ministry of water and power was approved by the then prime minister Shaukat Aziz who was not present and had been declared absconder.

He remarked the petitioner had raised serious questions which were related to basic human rights.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former Federal secretary Ismail Qureshi seeking his acquittal in above reference and challenging the accountability court decision.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed annoyance with NAB prosecutor's statement pertaining for expressing disassociation with the case. Justice Farooq remarked that why the prosecutor had decided separation from the case now as it had been pending for seven months.

The chief justice remarked this case had been pending due to the NAB. Why not the court should halt the proceeding in trial court, he said.

Justice Farooq remarked the NAB had been seeking adjournment since February 2021.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor expressed excuse from being part of this case anymore and adopted the stance that the son of the accused was his close friend.

Justice Farooq remarked why this didn't come to his mind earlier. This was really unprofessional attitude and also against the code of conduct, he observed.

The court said it had told the bureau in last hearing that the court wouldn't grant further adjournment. No prosecutor had adopted the clear stance into the matter, it further said.

Justice Farooq asked whether the bureau was waiting the expiry of the period of NAB amendment Ordinance.

Petitioner's lawyer Waseem Sajjad argued that his client had only sent summary for appointment of Dr. Basharat as consultant to the then prime minister Shaukat Aziz. This case was related to the misuse of powers.

The court instructed the prosecutor general to appear in person on next hearing and give arguments. The petition had raised important questions which were related to basic human rights.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till next date.

