Open Menu

Islamabad Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: DIG Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: DIG Operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday said Islamabad Capital Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.

He said that while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the khuli kacheri held at Shalimar police station. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the khuli kacheri, he listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

He further said that actions against professional beggars and their facilitators should be accelerated. Strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

He directed the police officers and officials to do effectively check suspicious motorcycles, vehicles, and persons and to use all available resources to solve the problems of the citizens.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, emphasized that Islamabad Capital police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens” he added.

He said that interaction during `Khuli kacheries’ would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, and immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property, and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Police Station Vehicles All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

12 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

12 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

12 hours ago
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

12 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

12 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

12 hours ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

12 hours ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan