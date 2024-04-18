Islamabad Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: DIG Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Thursday said Islamabad Capital Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.
He said that while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the khuli kacheri held at Shalimar police station. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
During the khuli kacheri, he listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that actions against professional beggars and their facilitators should be accelerated. Strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
He directed the police officers and officials to do effectively check suspicious motorcycles, vehicles, and persons and to use all available resources to solve the problems of the citizens.
DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, emphasized that Islamabad Capital police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens” he added.
He said that interaction during `Khuli kacheries’ would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, and immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property, and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
