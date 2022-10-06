Islamabad police conduct mock exercise in wake of possible political protest

Islamabad Police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at D-Chowk to deal with any law and order situation and counter unrest in the city in wake of expected political protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at D-Chowk to deal with any law and order situation and counter unrest in the city in wake of expected political protest.

The mock exercise was participated by Lady Police, Drill Staff of all Divisions having Anti Riot Kits while Police vehicles, ambulances and water cannons were also there.

Following the instructions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, the joint anti-riot exercise of Islamabad Police and FC has been started in order to ensure the law and order situation in the federal capital.

In this regard, Islamabad Police is being transformed on modern technology to combat critical situations.

The purpose of this exercise is to boost morale of police officials and ensure the security of Islamabad citizens, a police spokesperson said.

During the training exercise, traffic police officers were present at D Chowk to ensure traffic diversion, maintain smooth flow of traffic. All divisions, lady police officials, drill staff participated in the training exercise along with anti-riot kits.

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Islamabad Police is making every possible effort to protect the lives and property of the citizens. It is our top priority to resolve public grievances, he added.