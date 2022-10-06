UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Conduct Mock Exercise In Wake Of Possible Political Protest

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Islamabad police conduct mock exercise in wake of possible political protest

Islamabad Police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at D-Chowk to deal with any law and order situation and counter unrest in the city in wake of expected political protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at D-Chowk to deal with any law and order situation and counter unrest in the city in wake of expected political protest.

The mock exercise was participated by Lady Police, Drill Staff of all Divisions having Anti Riot Kits while Police vehicles, ambulances and water cannons were also there.

Following the instructions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, the joint anti-riot exercise of Islamabad Police and FC has been started in order to ensure the law and order situation in the federal capital.

In this regard, Islamabad Police is being transformed on modern technology to combat critical situations.

The purpose of this exercise is to boost morale of police officials and ensure the security of Islamabad citizens, a police spokesperson said.

During the training exercise, traffic police officers were present at D Chowk to ensure traffic diversion, maintain smooth flow of traffic. All divisions, lady police officials, drill staff participated in the training exercise along with anti-riot kits.

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Islamabad Police is making every possible effort to protect the lives and property of the citizens. It is our top priority to resolve public grievances, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Police Technology Water Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Vehicles Traffic Nasir All Top

Recent Stories

Visually impaired under 15 female wins 39th Nation ..

Visually impaired under 15 female wins 39th National Naat competition

40 seconds ago
 Collective efforts stressed to control dengue

Collective efforts stressed to control dengue

41 seconds ago
 Ayaz Sadiq appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US bilateral ..

Ayaz Sadiq appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US bilateral ties

43 seconds ago
 Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before ..

Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026 - Chancellor

3 minutes ago
 Education officials discuss School education ADP s ..

Education officials discuss School education ADP schemes

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely fixing of faulty sewerage ..

Commissioner for timely fixing of faulty sewerage system

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.