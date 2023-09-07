Open Menu

Islamabad Police Crackdown On E-challan Violators, Warns Of Impounding Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have taken strict action against violators of e-challans, issuing a stern warning to immediately settle outstanding payments or face the impounding of their vehicles

The ICP Safe City/Traffic police have collaborated with various banks to retrieve the necessary information for e-challan verification. These banks have been tasked with assisting in the identification of vehicles and their owners through high-tech technology, including biefcam alerts and Safe City surveillance systems.

In addition, legal actions are underway to enforce traffic laws against violators and e-challan are being issued to those who breach traffic regulations, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

The citizens can verify their challans by entering their vehicle registration number on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police: www.

islamabadpolice.gov.pk, or through the linkhttps://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. Owners of the fined vehicles can pay their challan using the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet.

The ICP has warned that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in cases of non-submission of challans.

The police force was committed to maintaining peace and security and safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.

The ICP's crackdown on e-challan violators is a welcome move that will help to deter traffic violations and keep the city's roads safe.

The citizens are urged to pay their challans promptly to avoid the risk of having their vehicles impounded.

