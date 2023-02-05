UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Start Investigation Into F-9 Park Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Islamabad police start investigation into F-9 park incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have started investigation into the F-9 park incident and would arrest those involved in beating and allegedly molesting a girl there, a police spokesman said.

Police have lodged a case into the incident. The victim was in the park with a friend when two armed men took her to the jungle at gunpoint.

The armed men beat, allegedly raped and threatened to kill if she informed anyone.

Police are hopeful to arrest the culprit soon as investigation is underway.

Spokesperson for Islamabad police said that the CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha is supervising the investigation and the people present in the park at the time of the incident were being questioned, while DNA samples of the suspects were also being collected.

He said that suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Threatened

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

1 hour ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

1 hour ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

1 hour ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

1 hour ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

1 hour ago
 President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barriste ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seek ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.