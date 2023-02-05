Islamabad police start investigation into F-9 park incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have started investigation into the F-9 park incident and would arrest those involved in beating and allegedly molesting a girl there, a police spokesman said.

Police have lodged a case into the incident. The victim was in the park with a friend when two armed men took her to the jungle at gunpoint.

The armed men beat, allegedly raped and threatened to kill if she informed anyone.

Police are hopeful to arrest the culprit soon as investigation is underway.

Spokesperson for Islamabad police said that the CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha is supervising the investigation and the people present in the park at the time of the incident were being questioned, while DNA samples of the suspects were also being collected.

He said that suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras.