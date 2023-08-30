Open Menu

Islamic Calligraphy Interlinked With The Quran: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Islamic calligraphy interlinked with the Quran: Senator

Senator Talha Mehmood Wednesday said that Islamic calligraphy interlinked with the Quran and Quranic verses and suras were well used in the style of calligraphy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Talha Mehmood Wednesday said that Islamic calligraphy interlinked with the Quran and Quranic verses and suras were well used in the style of calligraphy.

Addressing an Islamic Calligraphy exhibition of young artists at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised in collaboration with Mehr-e-Qalm, he said that Islamic calligraphy was not based on belief that photography was prohibited in Islam, but islam placed great importance on writing.

It is a miracle of the Quran that Muslims were showing a pure art like Islamic calligraphy to the world, he added.

Muhammad Talha Mehmood further said that the young generation was entering the field of Islamic calligraphy with creative thinking.

"A person gets peace of mind and heart in this world and the hereafter by following Quranic verses.

"For centuries, the main focus of attention of Muslims was the word of Allah, in the shape of the Quran," he added.

In the end, he lauded the role of PAC in promoting Islamic Calligraphy.

Naheed Manzoor on the occasion said that the art of calligraphy had a special place in our culture.

Punjab government was paying full attention to the promotion and development of all genres of arts, she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Islamic calligraphy was the name of presenting handwriting and calligraphy artistically.

It is usually seen in countries with a common Islamic cultural heritage and by following the Quranic teachings, a person gets mental and emotional peace in this world and the hereafter.

"Without it, human life cannot reach its ascension," he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Zia, Ayesha Nosheen, Jazeb Ali Qureshi, Sadia Rana, Nazia Sultan, Kaiba Noor, Faiza Khan, Sania Shabbir, Muhammad Zeeshan, Huzaifa, Tahrim Bashir, Touba Waqar, Zainul Abedin Shafi, Tahira Imran, Aziz Jalal Hosni, The artworks of Sadra Younis, Iqra Maqsood, Sandus Mehk, Komal Jameel, Hadiya Khan, Noor Fatima, Sameera, Faizan Malik, Imtsal Malik, Laiba Irshad, Sandus, Manza Nusrat and Mehk Afzal works were exhibited in the exhibition.

At the end of the event, certificates of appreciation were also distributed to all the young artists.

The exhibition will continue till September 1.

Related Topics

World Punjab Young Ascension Touba September Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

6 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

6 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

16 seconds ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

17 seconds ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

6 minutes ago
 AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

15 minutes ago
Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority holds debate on Sindhi L ..

Sindhi Language Authority holds debate on Sindhi Language, threats , proposals

4 minutes ago
 IBA, AAA Associates come together to establish Sch ..

IBA, AAA Associates come together to establish Scholarship Endowment

10 minutes ago
 17 prisoners released from Central Jail

17 prisoners released from Central Jail

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) posts 3 ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) posts 37 newly recruited officers

4 minutes ago
 Work on WB-funded uplift of Abbasi Shaheed Hospita ..

Work on WB-funded uplift of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital's gynae ward starts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan