Islamic calligraphy interlinked with the Quran: Senator

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Talha Mehmood Wednesday said that Islamic calligraphy interlinked with the Quran and Quranic verses and suras were well used in the style of calligraphy.

Addressing an Islamic Calligraphy exhibition of young artists at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised in collaboration with Mehr-e-Qalm, he said that Islamic calligraphy was not based on belief that photography was prohibited in Islam, but islam placed great importance on writing.

It is a miracle of the Quran that Muslims were showing a pure art like Islamic calligraphy to the world, he added.

Muhammad Talha Mehmood further said that the young generation was entering the field of Islamic calligraphy with creative thinking.

"A person gets peace of mind and heart in this world and the hereafter by following Quranic verses.

"For centuries, the main focus of attention of Muslims was the word of Allah, in the shape of the Quran," he added.

In the end, he lauded the role of PAC in promoting Islamic Calligraphy.

Naheed Manzoor on the occasion said that the art of calligraphy had a special place in our culture.

Punjab government was paying full attention to the promotion and development of all genres of arts, she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Islamic calligraphy was the name of presenting handwriting and calligraphy artistically.

It is usually seen in countries with a common Islamic cultural heritage and by following the Quranic teachings, a person gets mental and emotional peace in this world and the hereafter.

"Without it, human life cannot reach its ascension," he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Zia, Ayesha Nosheen, Jazeb Ali Qureshi, Sadia Rana, Nazia Sultan, Kaiba Noor, Faiza Khan, Sania Shabbir, Muhammad Zeeshan, Huzaifa, Tahrim Bashir, Touba Waqar, Zainul Abedin Shafi, Tahira Imran, Aziz Jalal Hosni, The artworks of Sadra Younis, Iqra Maqsood, Sandus Mehk, Komal Jameel, Hadiya Khan, Noor Fatima, Sameera, Faizan Malik, Imtsal Malik, Laiba Irshad, Sandus, Manza Nusrat and Mehk Afzal works were exhibited in the exhibition.

At the end of the event, certificates of appreciation were also distributed to all the young artists.

The exhibition will continue till September 1.