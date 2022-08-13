IT Minister appreciates approval of NIT Board Bill 2022

Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday expressed gratitude to the President for giving approval of the National Informational Technology Board (NITB) Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday expressed gratitude to the President for giving approval of the National Informational Technology Board (NITB) Bill 2022.

He said in a press statement that passing the long pending bill would help improve the institution further.

Under the bill, the board of directors of NITB would be constituted, which would lead to the execution of a series of delayed financial and administrative decisions of the institution.

Unnecessary delay in implementing decisions made it difficult to meet the rapidly changing demands of information technology, he added.

He said that under the independent board of directors, the decision-making and development process would be faster.