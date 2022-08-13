UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Appreciates Approval Of NIT Board Bill 2022

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque on Friday expressed gratitude to the President for giving approval of the National Informational Technology Board (NITB) Bill 2022

He said in a press statement that passing the long pending bill would help improve the institution further.

Under the bill, the board of directors of NITB would be constituted, which would lead to the execution of a series of delayed financial and administrative decisions of the institution.

Unnecessary delay in implementing decisions made it difficult to meet the rapidly changing demands of information technology, he added.

He said that under the independent board of directors, the decision-making and development process would be faster.

