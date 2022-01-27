UrduPoint.com

ITP Decides To Ban Entry Of Vehicles With Unauthorized Number Plates In Red Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone.

The decision to the effect was taken at a meeting of police officials chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal .

The SSP (Traffic) directed the ITP education wing to launch two-day awareness campaign and urge road users to avoid use of non-pattern number plates.

He said the purpose this campaign was to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal appealed the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

He directed all police officials to ensure traffic discipline in the city as no sluggish policing would be tolerated. He said that Zonal In-Charge would be responsible of his beat and to look after all affairs related to smooth flow of traffic.

SSP (Traffic)) directed all Zonal DSPs to accelerate efforts for success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in that regard.

