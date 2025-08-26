Open Menu

DC Matiari Stresses Collective Efforts To Improve Healthcare Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DC Matiari stresses collective efforts to improve healthcare facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has emphasized the need for coordinated efforts by the health department, allied institutions and NGOs to improve healthcare facilities in the district and ensure direct benefits for the public.

Presiding over a meeting at the DC Secretariat, he reviewed the existing health services, issues faced by the health department, and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

The meeting also discussed the nutrition and mamta Program, during which officials presented their reports and briefed about the current performance.

It was stressed that the program should be made more effective so that its benefits reach the common people.

Later, while chairing the NGOs Coordination Committee meeting, the Deputy Commissioner underlined that social organizations working in the district should maintain close coordination with the government. He said welfare projects must be implemented under a joint strategy to ensure that the benefits directly reach the public.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan