DC Matiari stresses collective efforts to improve healthcare facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has emphasized the need for coordinated efforts by the health department, allied institutions and NGOs to improve healthcare facilities in the district and ensure direct benefits for the public.

Presiding over a meeting at the DC Secretariat, he reviewed the existing health services, issues faced by the health department, and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

The meeting also discussed the nutrition and mamta Program, during which officials presented their reports and briefed about the current performance.

It was stressed that the program should be made more effective so that its benefits reach the common people.

Later, while chairing the NGOs Coordination Committee meeting, the Deputy Commissioner underlined that social organizations working in the district should maintain close coordination with the government. He said welfare projects must be implemented under a joint strategy to ensure that the benefits directly reach the public.