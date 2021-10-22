UrduPoint.com

ITP Issues Traffic Alert For Oct 22

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:06 PM

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued a traffic alert for the city amid a protest call with the purpose to avoid inconvenience to the citizens

According to the police, traffic going to Rawalpindi from 9th Avenue Islamabad and from Faizabad is diverted to IJP Rd as diversion has been placed for both sides of traffic at 9th Avenue Signal from and to Stadium Rd Rawalpindi.

Diversion has been also placed for both sides of traffic at Murree Road, Faiz-ul-Islam stop, from and to Faizabad. Alternatively, traffic going from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi is diverted to Islamabad Highway.

Similarly, diversion has been placed for both sides of traffic from Express Chowk to D Chowk at Jinnah Avenue and NADRA Chowk and Ayub Chowk can be used for Red Zone entry and exit.

Diversion has been made for traffic from Islamabad Highway to IJP Rd at Sohan Stop and traffic is diverted alternatively to Faisal Avenue.

Police said that additional deployment has been also made on the main and busy avenues of Islamabad to guide road users.

FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating messages about the situation on roads.

