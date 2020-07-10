UrduPoint.com
IUB Appoints 223 Faculty Members Including 34 Professors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

IUB appoints 223 faculty members including 34 professors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has appointed 223 faculty members including, 34 professors, 59 associate professors, 102 assistant professors and 28 lecturers.

This move is part of expansion plan of the university to have faculty available for teaching and research as university has enhanced number of faculties from 6 to 13 and number of teaching departments have been raised to 123 from 48.

The university is introducing new academic programmes meeting the market demand like anthropology, Bioinformatics, Renewable Energy, artificial intelligence, translational studies, project management, tourism management, particle physics, nursing and allied health sciences.

Newly promoted professors recently called on Vice Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and thanked him on timely promotions encouraging faculty members to perform their duties with full zeal and devotion.

