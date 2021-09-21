IUB received more than 0.1 million applications for Fall 2021 intake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The number of applications received for the ongoing fall admissions at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has exceeded 0.1 million.

The deadline for admission to BS programs is October 4 and thousands more applications are expected to be submitted.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel said that the receiving of such a large number of applications is due to the excellent quality and conducive educational environment of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

At present, more than 234 BS, M.

Phil and Ph.D programs have been introduced which are in tune with the needs of the market and will provide entrepreneurship and employment opportunities to the graduates.

Islamia University Bahawalpur did not allow disruption in educational activities even in the code crisis. Online classes and exams save students valuable time.

The three campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar provide transport facilities not only to the citizens but also to the students belonging to the towns.