UrduPoint.com

IUB Received More Than 0.1 Million Applications For Fall 2021 Intake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:56 PM

IUB received more than 0.1 million applications for Fall 2021 intake

The number of applications received for the ongoing fall admissions at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has exceeded 0.1 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The number of applications received for the ongoing fall admissions at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has exceeded 0.1 million.

The deadline for admission to BS programs is October 4 and thousands more applications are expected to be submitted.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel said that the receiving of such a large number of applications is due to the excellent quality and conducive educational environment of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

At present, more than 234 BS, M.

Phil and Ph.D programs have been introduced which are in tune with the needs of the market and will provide entrepreneurship and employment opportunities to the graduates.

Islamia University Bahawalpur did not allow disruption in educational activities even in the code crisis. Online classes and exams save students valuable time.

The three campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar provide transport facilities not only to the citizens but also to the students belonging to the towns.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar October IUB Market Million Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

42 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

42 minutes ago
 Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

35 seconds ago
 Rain in city provides respite from humidity

Rain in city provides respite from humidity

36 seconds ago
 KMC puts relevant record online to bring transpare ..

KMC puts relevant record online to bring transparency: Administrator

38 seconds ago
 Incumbent govt initiated well planned projects for ..

Incumbent govt initiated well planned projects for people: CM

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.