IUB, TDCP Signed MoU For Promotion Of Tourism

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

IUB, TDCP signed MoU for promotion of tourism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) for the promotion of tourism. Vice-Chancellor, IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Managing Director, TDCP Tanveer Jabbar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held in Lahore.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the two organizations have been working together for the last two years at the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. Documents in this regard were also signed under which the two institutions will take joint steps for the promotion of tourism.

Awareness and information campaigns will be launched in this regard including marketing and publicity of tourist destinations and events. Seminars and conferences will be organized on tourist destinations and tourist events and tours will be organized for domestic and foreign tourists. On this occasion, Chairman board of Tourism Development Punjab Sohail Zafar Cheema, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

