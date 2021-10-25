BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Alumni of the Department of Social Work the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)has donated Rs. 1 million to the university.

In this regard, the Alumni Department of Social Work presented the cheque to the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Director Fundraising and University Enhancement Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha and Director Alumni Dr Azhar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the Social Work IUB Alumni Project, the Vice-Chancellor said that alumni have a very important role to play in the development of their motherland. The special donation from Social Work Alumni is a very welcome initiative.