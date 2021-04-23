(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) parliamentarians that all of their concerns regarding PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will be redressed and political victimization was out of question.

During a meeting with the PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad and provincial ministers at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said justice would be served in the cases against PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, adding that Jahangir Tareen was an asset of the party.

PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad and Provincial Ministers Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Khayal Mehmood Kastro called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed political and administrative issues besides matters concerning Jahangir Tareen.

Talking to the PTI leaders, Chaudhry Sarwar said every member of the party had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI was united.

The governor said for the first time the Federal and Punjab governments were working for equal development of all regions while the government was taking practical steps for development and stability of the country. He said providing relief to the poor sections of the population was the top priority of the government.

Sarwar said every party worker was strength of the PTI and the party was one page with the ally political parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term, adding that the general elections will be held in 2023 and there was no threat to the government.

"Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsas Program are public-friendly initiatives of the government", he said, adding that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will fulfill its promise to provide clean drinking water to the masses and development projects of the Faisalabad division will be completed soon.

Reposing complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,Raja Riaz Ahmed thanked Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for his assurance to redress their concerns regarding discrimination against Jahangir Khan Tareen. Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema said: 'Imran Khan is our Prime Minister and party leader and we are sure that he will listen to our reservations and redress them".

The PTI leaders assured the governor that they were committed to strengthen the government and play their role in the development and prosperity of the country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.