Jam Khan Reviews Flood Situation In Kotri Barrage
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday visited Kotri Barrage to review the current flood situation. He was accompanied by Secretary Irrigation Zareef Iqbal Khero, Chief Engineer and other relevant officials.
During the visit, the minister inspected the Jamshoro Front Bund through modern D3 mapping and LiDAR technology to obtain comprehensive data on the structure of the embankment and water flow.
The Chief Engineer briefed the minister in detail about the possible flood situation in Indus River at Kotri Barrage. He informed that between September 19 and 20, water inflow at Kotri Barrage was expected to reach between 400,000 to 450,000 cusecs, while the current flow was around 300,000 cusecs.
Jam Khan said that the situation was being closely monitored and all officials were on high alert.
“Currently, a medium-level flood is passing through Kotri Barrage, however, there is no threat,” he added.
He said experts highlighted that LiDAR technology would provide accurate and modern data for land profiling and compaction, helping further strengthen the embankments and improve water flow management.
According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the Sindh government has completed all arrangements to deal with any possible flood situation including 24-hour monitoring of embankments, deployment of focal persons and arrangements for rescue and relief operations.
The irrigation minister assured the public that the Sindh government was fully committed to provide all possible assistance in the flood-affected areas, adding that the safety of people was the top priority of the government.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage1 minute ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis1 minute ago
-
CM visits flood-affected areas of Ahmadpur Sharqia to review rescue, relief operations11 minutes ago
-
AJK Parliamentary delegation calls on NA Speaker, urges unified stance on Kashmir11 minutes ago
-
Girl killed over marriage dispute11 minutes ago
-
Court to decide on petition against egg-thrower after reviewing record11 minutes ago
-
Medical camp in Moza Harsa Sheikh provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Light rain likely in Karachi during night and morning hours: PMD11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review ongoing Cervical Cancer vaccination campaign11 minutes ago
-
Digital technology transforming policing in Faisalabad region: RPO21 minutes ago
-
Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University plays Great Role in field of Education: Fayaz Abbasi21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates PM Shehbaz on historic welcome in KSA21 minutes ago