DC Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani chaired a high-level meeting Wednesday to review the ongoing cervical cancer vaccination campaign throughout the district.

Addressing the meeting, DC Nizamani emphasized that the cervical cancer vaccination campaign is not merely a routine health initiative but a critical step towards protecting young girls from life-threatening disease. He urged parents to cooperate fully with the health department teams and ensure their daughters receive the vaccine, calling it the only effective preventive measure against cervical cancer.

DC reassured public that the vaccine is both safe and effective, urging all stakeholders to support the campaign wholeheartedly. Deputy Commissioner issued strict instructions to education department officials to extend complete support to vaccination teams operating in schools across the district. DC directed Director Private Schools, Shaheed Benazirabad, to ensure that all private school administrations fully comply with the campaign and guarantee that all eligible girl students are vaccinated.

He made it clear that cervical cancer vaccination is a national responsibility and if any teacher or staff member from a public or private educational institution is found discouraging students or parents from vaccination, strict legal action will be initiated.

Assistant Commissioners were also instructed to assist the health department in achieving the set targets during the national campaign. During the meeting, health department officials presented the latest vaccination statistics. DC urged officials to accelerate efforts to meet the coverage goals.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Director Private Schools Shehnaz Lakho, and other senior officials from the health department.

