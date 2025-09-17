Open Menu

Medical Camp In Moza Harsa Sheikh Provides Relief To Flood Victims In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Medical camp in Moza Harsa Sheikh provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A medical camp was organized in Moza Harsa Sheikh under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday.

The camp aimed to provide medical facilities to flood-affected patients in the area. Expert doctors from various departments were present to cater to the needs of the patients.

During the camp, a total of 153 patients received medical attention from specialists. The breakdown of patients treated includes 52 children examined by a pediatrician, 18 patients treated by an ophthalmologist, 43 patients consulted by a medicine specialist, and 31 patients treated by a dermatologist.

Unfortunately, no patients visited the gynecologist on this occasion.

On this occasion, Dr. Saqib Munir, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, emphasized that providing timely and quality medical facilities to flood-affected people is a top priority. To achieve this, medical camps are being continuously organized to bring medical care to the victims' doorsteps, he further added.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

55 minutes ago
 MoF discusses latest financial, economic developme ..

MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF

55 minutes ago
 Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from c ..

Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..

55 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

2 hours ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

2 hours ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

2 hours ago
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

2 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

4 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan