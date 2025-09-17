Medical camp in Moza Harsa Sheikh provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A medical camp was organized in Moza Harsa Sheikh under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday.

The camp aimed to provide medical facilities to flood-affected patients in the area. Expert doctors from various departments were present to cater to the needs of the patients.

During the camp, a total of 153 patients received medical attention from specialists. The breakdown of patients treated includes 52 children examined by a pediatrician, 18 patients treated by an ophthalmologist, 43 patients consulted by a medicine specialist, and 31 patients treated by a dermatologist.

Unfortunately, no patients visited the gynecologist on this occasion.

On this occasion, Dr. Saqib Munir, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, emphasized that providing timely and quality medical facilities to flood-affected people is a top priority. To achieve this, medical camps are being continuously organized to bring medical care to the victims' doorsteps, he further added.

