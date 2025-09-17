Open Menu

AJK Parliamentary Delegation Calls On NA Speaker, Urges Unified Stance On Kashmir

Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A high-level parliamentary delegation from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, led by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, met with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The delegation, which included former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other prominent leaders, strongly condemned India's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and human rights abuses in the region.

During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, emphasizing that the Parliament of Pakistan has always forcefully highlighted the Kashmir dispute. He expressed solidarity with the people of Azad Kashmir, particularly in the wake of recent torrential rains, and condemned India's unilateral actions in IIOJK. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also underscored his role as Custodian of the House, ensuring the issuance of production orders for MNAs without discrimination.

On this occasion, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar highlighted the impact of climate change on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, citing the looming threat of flash flooding due to melting glaciers. He expressed solidarity with flood-affected communities in Punjab and appreciated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's efforts to promote parliamentary diplomacy. Latif Akbar also emphasized the vast potential for tourism in Azad Kashmir, which could boost the local economy.

The delegation stressed the need for Members of Parliament from Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to jointly raise the Kashmir cause at the global level. Chaudhry Latif Akbar reiterated that durable peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute and called for accelerated efforts to highlight the issue internationally.

