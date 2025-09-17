Open Menu

Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO Unite To Resolve Electricity Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) In a high-level meeting aimed at tackling Gwadar’s ongoing electricity crisis, Gwadar Port Chairman Noor ul Haq Baloch and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) CEO Yousaf Shah, on Wednesday discussed urgent measures to stabilize power supply across the city, including the port, Free Zone, and the 1.2 MGD desalination plant.

Chairman Noor ul Haq Baloch voiced serious concerns over persistent power outages, voltage fluctuations, and frequent load-shedding that have plagued Gwadar since its connection to the national grid.

He noted that unannounced load-shedding and repeated transformer failures have disrupted daily life and severely impacted essential services such as water supply and the local fishing industry.

Calling for swift and coordinated action, Baloch urged Federal authorities and KESC Balochistan to work together toward a permanent solution.

The officials agreed on the urgent need to overhaul Gwadar’s aging power infrastructure.

Plans include replacing outdated transmission lines and transformers to ensure consistent electricity delivery to the city and surrounding areas.

Chairman Noor ul Haq Baloch announced that QESCO employees will undergo specialized training at the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCTVI). The initiative aims to enhance technical capacity and improve maintenance of the local power system.

CEO Yousaf Shah confirmed that QESCO is actively working to upgrade the power network. He revealed that 80 new transformers are being procured, with 20 designated as backup units. Additionally, deteriorated wires and weak poles are being replaced to strengthen the grid.

Yousaf Shah also shared that staff from across the Makran Division will receive targeted training to better understand Gwadar’s unique energy needs. A study tour at PCTVI for QESCO trainees was also announced to support this effort.

