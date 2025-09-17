Court to decide on petition against egg-thrower after reviewing record

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhat Jebeen Rana has adjourned a petition filed against the registration of a case against the girl who threw an egg at Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder, outside Adiala Jail. The court will decide on the petition after reviewing the relevant record.

During the initial hearing, Aleema Khan appeared before the court with her lawyers, Faisal Malik and Tabish Farooq.

They argued that the incident of the petitioner throwing an egg and harassing Aleema Khan is a cognizable offense.

Aleema Khan's lawyer requested the court to issue an order for registering a case against the petitioner for the incident, which includes harassment. The court has now scheduled a decision on the petition after examining the relevant records.

Aleema Khan has filed the petition under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure against the girl involved in the egg-throwing incident.