CM visits flood-affected areas of Ahmadpur Sharqia to review rescue, relief operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Bahawalpur and inspected the protective embankment at Bhalla Jhalan near Uch Sharif in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

She reviewed areas severely affected by rising water levels in the Sutlej River, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

During the visit, the CM met bereaved families who had lost their loved ones in the devastating floods and personally consoled a grieving woman. She also visited the flood relief tent city, where she interacted with displaced families, inquired about rescue operations, and assessed the facilities being provided.

CM Maryam Nawaz sat with women in the tents, lifted a small child in her arms, and mingled warmly with children of flood-affected families, who expressed joy at meeting her. She distributed gifts among women and children to share in their moment of hardship.

PDMA Director General and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. They reported that 124 villages in Bahawalpur, with a population of over 117,000, had been severely affected by the floods. Safe evacuation of more than 117,000 people was successfully carried out.

The CM was informed that 26 flood relief camps were established, sheltering 7,849 people. In addition, 26 Clinics on Wheels, mobile health units, and two Clinics on Boats were providing immediate medical services. More than 54,000 flood victims received medical treatment. Over 68,000 cattle were shifted to safe locations, and more than 113,000 animals were vaccinated. To support livestock, 7,765 maunds of fodder, 48,000 kilograms of wheat straw, and 6,260 bags (10 kg each) of animal feed (wanda) were distributed.