Girl Killed Over Marriage Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An infuriated man allegedly shot dead his female cousin over love-marriage dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 30-year-old Saadia resident of Chak No.
34-JB had contracted love marriage which enraged her cousin Amir resident of Chak No.38-JB. Over this issue, Amir reportedly opened fire and killed his cousin Saadia on the spot.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM visits flood-affected areas of Ahmadpur Sharqia to review rescue, relief operations1 minute ago
-
AJK Parliamentary delegation calls on NA Speaker, urges unified stance on Kashmir1 minute ago
-
Girl killed over marriage dispute1 minute ago
-
Court to decide on petition against egg-thrower after reviewing record1 minute ago
-
Medical camp in Moza Harsa Sheikh provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Light rain likely in Karachi during night and morning hours: PMD1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review ongoing Cervical Cancer vaccination campaign1 minute ago
-
Digital technology transforming policing in Faisalabad region: RPO11 minutes ago
-
Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University plays Great Role in field of Education: Fayaz Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates PM Shehbaz on historic welcome in KSA11 minutes ago
-
CPO orders immediate redressal of public grievances11 minutes ago
-
Reforms, continuity in policies vital to strengthen economy: Ahsan21 minutes ago