Girl killed over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An infuriated man allegedly shot dead his female cousin over love-marriage dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 30-year-old Saadia resident of Chak No.

34-JB had contracted love marriage which enraged her cousin Amir resident of Chak No.38-JB. Over this issue, Amir reportedly opened fire and killed his cousin Saadia on the spot.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, spokesman added.