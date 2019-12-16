UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Prays For Martyrs Of APS Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami prays for martyrs of APS Peshawar

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy, paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack and their families.

Addressing a ceremony at Mansoora, he said the sacrifice of innocent children united the nation against terrorism and enemies of Pakistan.

He emphasised the need for implementation of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Amirs Liaqat Baloch, Professor Ibrahim, Rashid Naseem and other leaders also participated in the event.

The participants prayed for the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and also vowed to continue support to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Liaqat Baloch Professor Ibrahim Rashid Event

Recent Stories

Russia's Ranking as 2nd Most Powerful State Shows ..

2 minutes ago

Hale, Ukraine Deputy PM Discuss 'Next Steps' After ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan exports US$ 438.7 mln fish in 2018-19: Na ..

2 minutes ago

Culprits involved in International Islamic Univers ..

2 minutes ago

Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

8 minutes ago

Estonian Parliamentary Group Condemns Helme's Insu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.