Jamaat-e-Islami prays for martyrs of APS Peshawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy, paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack and their families.

Addressing a ceremony at Mansoora, he said the sacrifice of innocent children united the nation against terrorism and enemies of Pakistan.

He emphasised the need for implementation of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Amirs Liaqat Baloch, Professor Ibrahim, Rashid Naseem and other leaders also participated in the event.

The participants prayed for the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and also vowed to continue support to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.