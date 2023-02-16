UrduPoint.com

Japan's Success Despite Facing Nuclear Attacks Model Of Nation Building: Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Gul

Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Gul on Thursday said Japan has emerged as one of the greatest economic forces of the world despite facing destruction due to nuclear attacks at its cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which was a model of nation-building

The TJP Chairman made these remarks during his meeting with the Ambassador of Japan, a news release said.

Gul said Japan had established itself as a stable economic force with solidarity and tireless hard work. "Today, Japan is the second largest automobile manufacturer in the world.

It is a big country. We should learn from it," he added.

He said the country being a nuclear power and an agricultural country should focus on improving its products and enhancing its exports.

"We will have to develop our agriculture on modern lines to make it safe. And modern methods of packaging will have to be adopted to tap the international market," Gul said.

On this occasion, the Japanese ambassador said Pakistan was their major trade partner, especially in the automobile industry. He vowed to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

