Jashn-e-Baharan Festival Rescheduled For First Week Of May
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Jashn-e-Baharan festival scheduled to be held from April 26 to 28, has been postponed due to heavy rain forecast.
According to a Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi spokesperson, the authority was finalizing all the arrangements for the Jashn-e-Baharan festival, scheduled to be held from April 26, Friday to April 28, Sunday at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi.
The festival has been postponed due to the forecast of heavy rains across the country including Rawalpindi.
The Jashn-e-Baharan festival would be held next week in the first week of May for which the final date would be announced soon, she informed.
The National Disaster Management Authority has forecast heavy rains across the country this week from April 26 to 29.
