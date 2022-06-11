UrduPoint.com

Jawad Urges Unity Among Muslim Ummah Against Hostile Powers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Jawad urges unity among Muslim Ummah against hostile powers

Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi has said that unity among the Muslims is imperative as the enemy is hell bent to exploit the divide to create disharmony in the Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi has said that unity among the Muslims is imperative as the enemy is hell bent to exploit the divide to create disharmony in the Ummah.

Jawad Naqvi also said that blasphemous remarks about Holy Prophet (PBUH) and disrespecting prestigious places of Muslims cannot be tolerated, said a press release.

While addressing a huge gathering of Tehreek e Baidari Ummat e Mustafa (Saww) on Saturday, who were commemorating the 33rd demise anniversary of former supreme leader of Iran Ayatullah Sayyid Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, Jawad criticized the dual role of Western powers supporting Israel and keeping a blind eye over the oppression that has been unleashed on innocent Palestenians.

Jawad Naqvi said that blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet (SAW) under the supervision of Modi government was unacceptable.

He said people should raise their voices against Indian nefarious designs.

Jawad Naqvi also condemned the Indian oppression over Kashmiris and Muslims, and asked the Islamic countries should to end their diplomatic and trade relations with India.

Deputy Secretary Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Allama Haider Alvi declared Ayatullah Khomeini's life a role model for the Muslims.

Allama Charagh Uddin Shah, Senior Journlist Mazhar Barlas and other intellectuals also addressed the gathering.

