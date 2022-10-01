UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Holds Seminar On World Mental Health Day

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Saturday conducted a seminar on World Mental Health Day in collaboration with Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic centre here at JPMC auditorium

A panel of prominent doctors including Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi , Prof Dr Iqbal memon, Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, Dr Nighat Shah, Dr Ajmal Mughal Dr Yahaya Tunio discussed the importance of mental health and well being.

Senator Dr. Kareem Khawaja , chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority was also among the speaker.

Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, Former Dean and Ex HOD Psychiatry JPMC, has explained about the anxiety disorders, its component, types, causes and symptoms. "It is universal phenomenon but we need to concern about it when the danger or the reason of the anxiety is not discovered. There is no harm in going to see mental health experts and discuss your problem because it should be handled before it triggers." he said.

Prof Dr Ajmal Mughal, a consultant psychiatrist talked about the mental illness of the prisoners and what do they experience in jails of our country. He addressed the circumstances of the prisoners with mental illness in the central jail and highlighted the importance of the need to facilitate them as per their rights.

Dr Iqbal Memon, Ex HOD pediatric Civil Hospital highlighted the mental illness in children and found the usage of mobile in children as the root cause of it.

He also emphasized on the well being of a mother when she is pregnant. He said, "A healthy society needs healthy mothers." Dr Nighat Shah, an associate professor Jinnah Sindh Medical University shared her experiences visiting the sites and flood victims. She believes that we as a society have a lot of potential and must not give up.

Senator Dr. Kareem Khawaja , a chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority was also among the speaker and praised the organizer for conducting the seminar. He said that it is on the credit of Sindh Government to make an authority which is working for the betterment of the society and will soon start first Asia's First Mental Health University.

Dr jaipal chhabria as Moderator said that in our country, there are less than 500 psychiatrists and 90 percents don't go to psychiatrist. One study was conducted in universities in Islamabad ,Peshawar and Rawalpindi and it found 39 percent for low mood , 36 percent in anxiety and 25 percent in Depression .

Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah Said in covid we saw mental health challenges but God saved our country.In future we will organize more sessions for awareness.

