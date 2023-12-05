JIT form to investigate the Hodor Diamer terrorism case

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A Joint Investigation Team(JIT) was formed to investigate the Hodor terrorism incident. According to the details, a joint investigation team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Diamer Sher Khan to investigate the incident of terrorism on a bus full of passengers in Diamar Hador area.

It should be noted that during joint operations, the police and other security personnel have detained about one and a half dozen suspicious persons from Hodor and Surrounding, whom the JIT is investigating from various aspects. In this unfortunate incident, 8 people were martyred, and 18 injured.