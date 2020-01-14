Jitter felt in government after reconciliation between Shahbaz , establishment

(@FahadShabbir)

Ruling political party , Pakistan Tehrik insaf(PTI)led by Prime Minister Imran Khan , started to feel waves for the first time since assuming the power ,in wake of rapidly rapprochement between his rival political party Pakistan Muslim League N and the establishment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Ruling political party , Pakistan Tehrik insaf(PTI)led by Prime Minister Imran Khan , started to feel waves for the first time since assuming the power ,in wake of rapidly rapprochement between his rival political party Pakistan Muslim League N and the establishment.The increasing ties of the Shahbaz Sharif and the establishment that has jolted the Premier whose government is totally depending upon the blessing of establishment, a well informed source privy to the latest development told this scribe.Prime minister has started a round of consultation with all his close aides, advisers and his foreigner friends and seeking their advice how to cope with the latest emerging political scenario of the country as all its political foes are becoming united upon his inability to handle the challenges facing his government.Prime minister Imran Khan has asked his one of his close aides to investigate when the contact between establishment of the country and his political foes Sharif brothers was contacted and whose backing this rapprochement has cemented with the days.Pakistan Muslim League N extended its support to establishment in parliament when army act amendment bill was table which has now been passed and now become a statuary law which could not be challenged in any court of law , resulting in General Qamar Javed Bajwa will enjoy his slot for next three years.Prime minister Imran Khan has been searching a man on whose recommendation his political foes The Sharif brother has extended their support to army act and is also searching whether rendezvous was taken palace between Sharif and establishment.The source told that the Federal government has not approached Pakistan Muslim League N and sought its support for passing amendment in army act from parliament but the support of Sharif to the bill made Imran Khan now restless and on tender hook .The Sharif who are now relaxing their muscles in London for coming political tug of war with Imran Khan , directed their parliamentarians to support the bill which also stunned their followers ,workers and their parliamentarian as well .With the passage of the bill from the parliament , the political horizon of the country has rapidly changed as the MQM main ally of federal government has withdrawn support from Imran Khan and produce tumultuous situation for the government which was formed with the thin support of establishment parties like MQM and GDA etc.The source told that Imran Khan led federal government and its disgruntled main actors are in trouble and are disappointed as they see their future now bleak after the marriage of N league and the establishment of the country as the history shows that the governments in Pakistan cannot function with its backing and blessing.

The source told that prime minister Imran Khan seeking and finalizing its strategy how he would save its regime in wake of withdrawal of the support of establishment led political parties and how to woo some disgruntled parliamentarian from N league.Now the precocious statements of Railway minister Shaikh Rashid are being perused with their letter and spirit by the imran Khan aides when he was saying that Shahbaz Sharif is playing stroke on both sides of the political pitch but his statement were not taken seriously but now the government functionaries are mending their habits and poring over them.On the other side of political chess game in the country being played at the cost of country fate m Imran Khan could face revolt in his own party by the parliamentarian who joined him on the advice of then establishment and some other parliamentarian who are not satisfied with government performance and failed to get their share in form of development funds.If we look at the performance of the government , the people are the most vulnerable now after the inflation which is hitting high and development has been stalled and investment was stopped because the faulty policies of the premier who came to power on the slogan of Change but ruined each and every thing with his incompetence and inability to handle this precarious situation.Imran Khan failed to achieve all is targets he set before assuming the power including accountability , poverty alleviation and rule of law in the country and the dismal performance of his government in the last one and half years has now compelled the people and establishment of the country to thing others option to steer the country from this quagmire created by ingratiated imran khan.The source told that two Names Chaudhry Nisar and former Security adviser to Nawaz Sharif General Junjua are being tipped as the facilitators between establishment and Sharif but the investigation has not been finalized as the solid evidences are being collected.The well placed source told that after taking input from his advisers and well wisher embedded in establishment , Prime Minster will address press conference and will divulge the whole conspiracy being hatched against his government and it is highly possible that he many announce the schedule for new general election in the country for forming stable government.

The end