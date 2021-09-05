UrduPoint.com

JKSDMI Converts Parliamentary Conference Into 'Tahziyati' Reference

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

JKSDMI converts parliamentary conference into 'Tahziyati' Reference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) converted the Parliamentary Conference into 'Tahziyati' (Condolence) Reference on Saturday for Chairman Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani.

The condolence reference would be held on Monday (September 6) in the Multipurpose Hall of the Jammu Kashmir House Islamabad.

President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohamed Sarwar, Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Tehreek E Hurriyat Azad Kashmir Leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Chairman Defence Committee of the Parliament Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Zarqa Tehmoor Suhrwardy, MNA Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, Member Kashmir Committee of the Pakistani Parliament, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Chairperson Commonwealth women's Parliamentary Group, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa Chairperson National Commission for Rights of Child, British&European Parliamentarians on Zoom as well as Human Right Activists from all walks of life including overseas Kashmiris and Youth  groups would participate in the conference.

