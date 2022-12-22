Job Fair inaugurated at Govt Technology College

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has inaugurated a 'Job Fair' organized under the aegis of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at Government College of Technology Samanabad, here on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has inaugurated a 'Job Fair' organized under the aegis of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at Government College of Technology Samanabad, here on Thursday.

Director General Operations TEVTA Aamer Aziz, Additional Director General TEVTA Muaz Saleem, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq and representatives of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry were also present on the occasion.

More than 45 national and international companies arranged their stalls in the job fair which would provide employment opportunities to the students of TEVTA institutions.

About 1250 students and pass-outs of TEVTA institutes of District Faisalabad participated in Job Fair.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said that TEVTA Punjab is taking all possible steps to impart technical education to young generation and this job fair would provide job opportunities for skilled man power.

Many companies have also agreed to provide jobs to 50 disable job seekers who participated in the job fair, he said and added that local administration would also facilitate the TEVTA institutes to strengthen their linkages with the industry for introducing courses according to market demand.