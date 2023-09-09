Open Menu

Joint Naval Drills Naseem Al Bahr, Deraa Al Sahil Commence At Saudi Arabian Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Joint Naval drills Naseem Al Bahr, Deraa Al Sahil commence at Saudi Arabian waters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The major joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV and Deraa Al Sahil between the Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) have commenced at Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

The exercises are aimed at consolidating bilateral relations and enhancing interoperability between the two navies and Special Ops Forces. The maritime drills include a range of naval operations covering traditional and non-traditional warfare domains, a Pakistan Navy news release on Saturday said.

For participation in exercises, a Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships SAIF, HIMMAT, DEHSHAT and MUHAFIZ reached Al Jubail port of Saudi Arabia.

The ships were warmly welcomed by senior RSNF officials and Pakistan's Diplomatic Staff in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Naval Ships, Special Operations Forces and Marines of both the navies, helicopters and aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force are participating in the exercises. During the harbour phase, both sides exchanged views on professional subjects and finalised the planning of sea exercises.

Harbour phase activities included workshops on tactical procedures, seminars, simulators training, exchange visits and coordination meetings prior conduct of exercises at sea.

Exercise Naseem Al Bahr is a biennial naval exercise that has evolved over three decades. The exercise is a manifestation of Pak-Saudi strategic relations and mutual resolve to enhance cooperation in the naval domain to jointly deal with maritime challenges.

