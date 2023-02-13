UrduPoint.com

Joint Session Offers Fateha For Departed Souls Of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, Security Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Joint Session offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security personnel

The joint session of Parliament on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Amjad Islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin and two security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The joint session of Parliament on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Amjad islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin and two security personnel.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead the prayer.

Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

It is pertinent to mention here that popular urdu poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad died of heart attack on Friday. He was 78.

Internationally renowned artist and President Emeritus of the National academy of Performing Arts (Napa), Zia Mohyeddin, passed away in Karachi early Monday morning. He was 91.

Two personnel of security forces were martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in the Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Attack Balochistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Died Lead Kohlu Zia Mohyeddin Prayer

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

10 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'S ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'Short While Ago' - Spokesperson

8 minutes ago
 WDD strives to ensure equal opportunities for wome ..

WDD strives to ensure equal opportunities for women

8 minutes ago
 Israeli Parliament Won't Delay Judicial Reform Hea ..

Israeli Parliament Won't Delay Judicial Reform Hearing Despite Protests - Report ..

8 minutes ago
 Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Diplomat at Mu ..

Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Diplomat at Munich Conference This Week - Re ..

8 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO's Official Communication Cha ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO's Official Communication Channels Not Affected by Latest C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.