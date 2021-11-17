Joint sitting of parliament starts

The 10th joint sitting of Parliament started here on Wednesday to consider heavy legislative agenda appearing on `Orders of the Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The 10th joint sitting of Parliament started here on Wednesday to consider heavy legislative agenda appearing on `Orders of the Day'.

The joint sitting started at 01:00 pm and a total of 29 bills are part of the agenda which included the Elections {Amendment) Bill,2021; the Elections (Second Amendment Bill, 2021; the lnternational Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the lslamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National College of Arts lnstitute Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 4); the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 7); the Anti-Rape ( lnvestigation and Trial) Bill , 2021; the Hyderabad lnstitute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021; the lslamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Financial lnstitutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2021; the University of lslamabad Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Bill , 2021; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill,2021; the Gwadar Port authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill,2021; COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021; the Al-Karam lnternational lnstitute Bill, 2021 and the lslamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021.

The joint sitting would also consider and decide the fate of Council of Common lnterests decision regarding population Census 2017, keeping in view the reservations of Government of Sindh.