Joint strategy to be evolved in OIC meeting on future ties with France: Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said a joint strategy on future ties with France would be devised in the meeting of Orgainzation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Talking to the media after attending a rally in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) here, the foreign minister said the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had written letters to the Muslim world leaders on the growing trend of Islamophobia and tried to convey that the Muslims loved the last Messenger of Allah Almighty (PBUH) from the core of their hearts.

The Muslims, Qureshi stated, were residing across the world, including France and they were much concerned on the publication of profane caricatures. The world would have to behave responsibly in name of freedom of speech, he stressed.

About the Kashmir issue, the minister said the entire nation stood united by the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. Rallies and meetings were held across the country to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

It was no more a regional problem and had become a global issue and Pakistan would continue diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris, he added.

Earlier the addressing participants of the rally held under the auspices of Ansari family of Cloth Market Chungi no 14, he said the life and character of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon for all Muslims.

He said the saintd have always taught affection to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). No Muslim could tolerate blasphemy at all. "We can refrain ouselves from every social evil by following his teachings," he said.

He congraulated orgainzers for holding a successful rally as usual.