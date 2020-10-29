UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Strategy To Be Evolved In OIC Meeting On Future Ties With France: Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Joint strategy to be evolved in OIC meeting on future ties with France: Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said a joint strategy on future ties with France would be devised in the meeting of Orgainzation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Thursday said a joint strategy on future ties with France would be devised in the meeting of Orgainzation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Talking to the media after attending a rally in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) here, the foreign minister said the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had written letters to the Muslim world leaders on the growing trend of Islamophobia and tried to convey that the Muslims loved the last Messenger of Allah Almighty (PBUH) from the core of their hearts.

The Muslims, Qureshi stated, were residing across the world, including France and they were much concerned on the publication of profane caricatures. The world would have to behave responsibly in name of freedom of speech, he stressed.

About the Kashmir issue, the minister said the entire nation stood united by the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. Rallies and meetings were held across the country to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

It was no more a regional problem and had become a global issue and Pakistan would continue diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris, he added.

Earlier the addressing participants of the rally held under the auspices of Ansari family of Cloth Market Chungi no 14, he said the life and character of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon for all Muslims.

He said the saintd have always taught affection to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). No Muslim could tolerate blasphemy at all. "We can refrain ouselves from every social evil by following his teachings," he said.

He congraulated orgainzers for holding a successful rally as usual.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan World Blasphemy France October Market Moral Muslim Family Media All From OIC

Recent Stories

Mnatsakanyan, Borrell Advocate for Establishing St ..

2 minutes ago

Police torch shelters in Argentina to clear homele ..

29 minutes ago

US Allows American Citizens Born in Jerusalem to L ..

2 minutes ago

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

43 minutes ago

US Needs Smarter Strategy On Russia, China - House ..

32 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.